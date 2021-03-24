Via NY Post:

An Illinois man is facing a hate crime charge for giving a Nazi salute and saying “white power” to a mixed-race family outside a pharmacy, police said.

Justyn Giarraputo, 37, was arrested by cops in New Lenox Friday, one day after a woman told investigators he made the offensive gesture and yelled the racist slogan several times toward her and her three children outside a Walgreens, police said.

The woman’s three children, two of whom are black, had stayed in her car as she went into the pharmacy, she told cops.

The man later identified as Giarraputo was sitting in a vehicle parked next to hers when he struck his chest and made the hateful comment and gesture as she was leaving, police said.

