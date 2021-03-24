Via The Hill:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says in a newly published podcast interview that he does not “feel particularly comfortable” with Twitter’s permanent ban on former President Trump.

Sanders appeared on The New York Times podcast “The Ezra Klein Show” on Tuesday to discuss the state of the Democratic Party and was asked about criticisms from conservative figures that liberals had become “too censorious” and “too willing” to censor others.

“Look, you have a former president in Trump, who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a pathological liar, an authoritarian, somebody who doesn’t believe in the rule of law. This is a bad news guy,” Sanders said. “But if you’re asking me, do I feel particularly comfortable that the president, the then-president of the United States, could not express his views on Twitter? I don’t feel comfortable about it.”

