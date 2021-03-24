Via Chron:

WASHINGTON – The long-running saga behind the coronavirus vaccine developed by the drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford made another dramatic turn Tuesday as independent monitors took the extraordinary step of questioning the company’s portrayal of its data – a move that cast into doubt the fate of the vaccine in the United States.

In a memo sent to company and government officials obtained by The Washington Post, experts who have been overseeing the vaccine trial expressed concern and disappointment that the drugmaker had presented “outdated and potentially misleading” data on its coronavirus vaccine, making the shots appear more effective than shown by fuller data.

