Via CBS:

The Pentagon has received a request to provide space at military installations to house the influx of migrant children on the southern border. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier Tuesday signed an order directing Northern Command to support housing migrant children, and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Pentagon is reviewing this request.

Kirby told reporters Tuesday the Department of Defense has received a request from the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for housing minors, for a vacant dorm at Joint Base San Antonio and land at Fort Bliss, located near El Paso, Texas.

Representatives from HHS conducted a site survey of Joint Base San Antonio last week.

