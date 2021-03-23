Huh?

Via Newsbusters:

Ronald Reagan is responsible for last week’s terrible shooting in Atlanta? Leave it to the lunatics at MSNBC to come up with that. On Saturday, LA Times contributor Kurt Bardella proclaimed on PoliticsNation that former President Ronald Reagan was “a racist” and is to blame for the purported uptick in discrimination toward Asian Americans.

MSNBC’s race-baiting host Al Sharpton invited Bardella and Black Lives Matter activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham on to assist him in his routine demonization of conservatives.

The tax-evading Reverend prefaced the segment by baselessly linking the purported increase in “anti-Asian hate” to his favorite scapegoat: Donald Trump. Bardella began his ineloquent response by blaming not just the 45th President but also the 40th President. According to the left-wing shill, the rhetoric used by Reagan and other conservatives has led to “extreme acts of violence.”