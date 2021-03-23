At what point do we just disband the FBI?

Via DailyMail:

Ahmad Alissa, the 21-year-old gunman responsible for a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store on Monday, was known to the FBI and had ranted online about ‘racist islamophobes’ hacking his phone.

Alissa asked if he could speak with his mother after surrendering to police on Monday, having stripped off and laid down his down his Ruger AR-556 rifle, handgun and tactical vest in the supermarket’s aisles.

A high school wrestler who has been described by his family as ‘mentally ill’, was born in Syria and moved to the US when he was three.

Keep reading…