Via Breaking 911:

MIAMI – Two men from North Carolina who were vacationing in South Beach for spring break have been charged with drugging and raping a woman who was later found dead in a hotel.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held on multiple charges, including burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The victim is 24-year-old Christine Englehardt who was visiting alone from Pennsylvania.

Keep reading…