Via NY Post:

The San Diego Convention Center, known for hosting events like Comic Con, will be turned into a migrant minor shelter at the request of the Biden administration, the city announced.

The announcement came Monday in a joint statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher, who said that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra “requested our help to house some of the unaccompanied minors at the border.”

