The suspect in the mass killing is a Muslim immigrant from Syria whose social media posts show an intense hatred of Trump & his administration's immigration policies. https://t.co/lJ5ZaBRcuS

Early information from a national security agency suggests Boulder shooter planned to target the Trump rally in Colorado Springs, Feb 2020, but decided to wait until the next one on March 13 in Denver but it was cancelled due to COVID, per WH official

Via DailyMail:

The gunman responsible for a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store on Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa.

Alissa, who has lived most of his life in the US, is now in custody and has been charged with 10 counts of murder.

At 2.40pm, he opened fire on King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, killing ten people. He was taken into at 3.28pm and was transported to the hospital to be treated for a leg wound.

Alissa is now in a stable condition and has been charged but his motive remains unknown.

In Facebook posts over the last 18 months, he complained about not having a girlfriend and ranted about President Trump.

