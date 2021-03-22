State never really did much re-opening. So guess it doesn’t matter?

Via Pix11:

New Jersey residents likely will not see any new reopening announcements in the coming weeks as the state battles a surge in COVID-19 variants, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The governor, speaking on CNN, said any further reopenings or capacity increases are on pause in the Garden State because of the increase in virus variants.

New Jersey doubled the national average of new cases within the past week.

Current capacity limits, which rose to 50% for indoor dining on Friday, could stay this way for quite some time, Murphy said.

Gyms, health clubs, recreational facilities, arcades, and personal care businesses are also at 50% indoor capacity.

