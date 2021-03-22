Via DailyMail:

The U.S. has evidence of UFOs breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom and making maneuvers impossible with known technology, the former Director of National Intelligence has revealed.

The revelations increased excitement about a forthcoming report detailing what the U.S. government has observed.

John Ratcliffe, who served as Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, said that many of the incidents still have no easy explanation.

‘There are a lot more sightings than have been made public,’ Ratcliffe told Fox News.

