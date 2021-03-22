LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
ABC's Martha Raddatz to illegal alien who crossed the border: "Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?"
Illegal alien: "Definitely not."
Raddatz: “Did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?"
Illegal: “Basically” pic.twitter.com/OsxvdG8xO0
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 21, 2021
Migrant from Guatemala with 10-year old son to ABC's Martha Raddatz: "Biden promised that we could cross with minors."
Raddatz: "She said she heard that because of President Biden, she would be welcome."
Undeniable evidence that Biden's rhetoric & policies led to this crisis. pic.twitter.com/DEvsBYfE9V
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 21, 2021