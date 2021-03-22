LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

ABC's Martha Raddatz to illegal alien who crossed the border: "Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?"

Illegal alien: "Definitely not."

Raddatz: “Did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?"

Illegal: “Basically” pic.twitter.com/OsxvdG8xO0

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 21, 2021