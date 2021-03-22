Prepare the hologram generator!

Via NY Post:

President Biden will visit the US border “at some point” as a migrant crisis continues to spiral out of control under his administration.

The 46th commander-in-chief revealed his plans after being asked if he was planning a trip to the crossing while speaking to reporters outside the White House Sunday.

“At some point I will, yes,” Biden replied when asked if he would pay the region a visit.

Asked if he wanted to see what was happening first-hand in migrant processing centers being operated by the US government, the president replied, “I know what’s going on in those facilities.”

