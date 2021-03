Via CNN:

A 12-year-old was waiting in line with his family at a Pittsburgh McDonald’s when a man stabbed the boy in the neck with a box cutter, police told CNN affiliate KDKA.

Police arrested Charles Edward Turner, 51, in the 2 p.m. Saturday incident, police say. He faces multiple charges, including criminal attempt homicide and four counts of aggravated assault, records show. He is being held at Allegheny County Jail.

Keep reading…