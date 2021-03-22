Via NY Post:

A tragic video appears to show young migrants drowning in the Rio Grande, a deadly turn in the escalating border crisis.

The footage, captured by fisherman Jesus Vargas, shows three people in the water near the border town of Laredo, Texas, with only their heads bobbing above the surface.

“You don’t have life jackets, nothing? They’re drowning, these guys!” Vargas is heard shouting at US Border Patrol agents standing on the shoreline nearby.

“That girl didn’t come out no more!” Vargas yells of one apparent victim.

He used his fishing reel to save one boy, about 13 years old, but he claims a woman and two teenage boys drowned.

