From Switzerland:

Police did not intervene against those not wearing masks. A police spokesman said they preferred that the demonstration remain peaceful.

Nearly 8,000 took part in the silent protest, according to journalists’ estimates. They had received police permission to gather, but many did not wear masks, flouting government rules. Many wore white suits.

From London:

Protesters began their march in Hyde Park, continuing towards Oxford Street and blocking off Park Lane – despite demonstrations being banned under lockdown restrictions.

Cops were forced to run back to their vans, as protesters threw bottles and cans at them in Hyde Park.

Around a hundred police officers wearing riot helmets and carrying shields arrived at Hyde Park and urged people to go home.

A group of around one hundred chased police vehicles, punching and kicking them, as they left the area following a day of protests around central London.