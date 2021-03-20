Via DailyMail:

Major left-leaning U.S. press outlets are largely avoiding mention of President Joe Biden’s repeated stumbles as he boarded Air Force One, while many foreign publications are devoting prominent coverage to the incident.

As of Friday afternoon, the homepages of MSNBC, CBS News, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and New York Times had no mention of Biden’s stumbling incident earlier in the day at Joint Base Andrews.

The news blackout was not strictly partisan, with the homepage of right-leaning One America News Network also omitting any mention of Biden’s repeated tripping.

Several U.S. publications did devote prominent homepage space to Biden’s stumble, including TMZ, Fox News, the New York Post, New York Daily News, and Politico. The Drudge Report led with an image of the stumble and banner headline reading ‘BIDEN FALLS AGAIN MONTHS AFTER INJURING FOOT’.

Keep reading…