SCOOP: Biden administration considers flying migrants to states along Canadian border. Internal email shows 1,000 family members and children have crossed Rio Grande in recent hours and 1,000 more are waiting for intake process https://t.co/Wymvc8xJlo

Via Wa Po:

A new spike in the number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas over the past several hours is forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to request airplanes that will allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing, according to two Department of Homeland Security officials and an email reviewed by The Washington Post.

Border officials requested the air support from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because 1,000 members of families and unaccompanied minors crossed the Rio Grande on Friday morning, and border agents have another 1,000 migrants they have been unable to process since last night, the communications show.

