Via LA Times:

Eight people were killed in Atlanta last Tuesday. We have no shortage of explanations, including the perpetrator’s version, which many refuse to accept. Eros, rebranded and vilified as sex addiction, inspired a homicidal atrocity. Is that just a beard for anti-Asian violence?

Untangling the suspect’s motive isn’t easy when race and sex are competing to dominate the narrative. Six of the dead are women of Asian descent, yet the shooter told police he wasn’t motivated by racial bigotry.

