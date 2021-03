Via Newsweek:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boosted the state’s vaccine rollout on Friday morning as the widely-tipped 2024 hopeful said that he would sign an executive order lowering the age of locals eligible for a shot to those aged 50 and over.

The Republican state leader said the expansion would come into effect on Monday, March 22, and claimed “opening it up would be good” even at current vaccine supply levels.

Keep reading…