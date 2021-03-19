Via NY Post:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been temporarily restricted from using her Twitter account on Friday — as Democrats move to boot her from Congress.

The GOP congresswoman‘s 12-hour suspension came at 1 a.m. Friday for allegedly violating Twitter rules, her office confirmed hours later, amid a motion signed by 73 House Democrats to expel Greene from Congress.

A screenshot from Greene’s Twitter account says “we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features” and notes that she could still browse Twitter but was barred from tweeting, retweeting or liking posts.

