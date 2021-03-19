Via NY Post:

A Congressional subcommittee has demanded the recall of a popular flea-and-tick collar that has been linked to the deaths of 1,700 pets, and which is suspected to have caused illnesses in tens of thousands more.

In a letter to the manufacturer of the Seresto collar — a top seller on Amazon and at major US pet retailers — US Rep Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) demanded an immediate recall, citing reports that it has been involved in 75,000 harmful incidents to pets and nearly 1,000 incidents involving humans, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

