White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said there’s a “crisis on the border” with Mexico, using a term that Biden administration officials previously refused to apply to the spiraling migration surge.

Psaki adopted the term while saying that the US agreed to send 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico without an expectation for border security help in return.

“There have been expectations set — outside of and unrelated to any vaccine doses or request for them — that they would be partners in dealing with the crisis on the border,” Psaki said at her daily press briefing.

