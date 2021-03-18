No women were groped in the process.

Via NYDN:

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo, facing mounting calls for his resignation and mounting sexual harassment allegations, flashed a thumbs-up Wednesday after getting vaccinated against COVID and receiving glowing praise from former Rep. Charlie Rangel.

The governor got a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a popup clinic at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, where Rangel and others rallied around the embattled governor.

“When people start piling up on you … you go to your family and you go to your friends because you know that they are going to be with you,” the 90-year-old retired lawmaker said. “Due process and hearing is basically what we believe in in this country.”

