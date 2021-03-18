Via Channel 3000:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin judge has been arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography.

The state Department of Justice said in a release that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme was apprehended Tuesday following an investigation into “multiple uploads of child pornography.”

The DOJ said a criminal complaint is expected to be filed Wednesday. The images were allegedly uploaded through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020.

