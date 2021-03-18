Via Norfolk Daily News:

MADISON — Norfolkans and area residents interested in learning more about the possibility of a convention of the states are invited to come to a gathering at the Norfolk Public Library later this month that is scheduled to include three state senators.

State Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Tim Gragert of Creighton are scheduled to attend the informal gathering. It will be on Friday, March 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library.

The Article V Convention of the States meeting will be to discuss the prospect of calling a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. In the past 10 years, various attempts to get more states to pass legislation in support have taken place, proposing such steps as setting term limits for Congress, requiring a balanced budget or even imposing term limits for Supreme Court justices, among other things.

“I just became aware of the Convention of States just a little over a month ago,” said Steve Jessen of Norfolk, who discussed it Tuesday with the Madison County Board of Commissioners.

Jessen said with all the frustrations with the federal government, he wasn’t aware of the other way to amend the U.S. Constitution outside of going through Congress.

