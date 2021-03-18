Via DailyWire:

Four individuals allegedly matching identities on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database have been arrested on the U.S.-Mexico border so far during Fiscal Year 2021.

“Three of the people arrested were from Yemen and one was from Serbia,” Axios reported. “The four arrests are more than the number of similar people taken into custody during recent full fiscal years.”

The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database, commonly referred to as “the watchlist,” was created in the aftermath of the Islamic terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, after the 9/11 Commission Report found that government agencies did not share information about terrorist suspects in an effective and timely manner. DHS begins it’s fiscal year on October 1.

