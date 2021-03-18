Whoops!
Via NY Post:
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday clarified that President Biden’s proposed tax hike would apply to people who earn $200,000 per year if they are married to someone who makes the same amount.
Psaki said at her daily press briefing that the proposed $400,000 threshold for tax increases applies to “families” rather than individuals.
The clarification significantly lowers the tax-hike threshold announced by Biden in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday.
Biden’s interview statement appeared to indicate the cutoff would be $400,000 in individual income.
“Yes, anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small to a significant tax increase,” Biden told George Stephanopoulos.
Biden added, “If you make less than $400,000, you won’t see one single penny in additional federal tax.”