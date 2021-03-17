Via NY Post:

The woman whose allegations sparked Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s unfolding sexual harassment scandal on Wednesday called the impeachment investigation against him a “sham” — and vowed not to cooperate.

Meanwhile, another accuser said she was set to spend up to three hours being interviewed by independent investigators conducting a separate probe for Attorney General Letitia James.

In a pair of tweets, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan repeatedly attacked Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx), who last week authorized an impeachment investigation by the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

