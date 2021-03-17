Via Hollywood Reporter:

The new character, Aaron Fischer, represents the first LGBTQ character to pick up Cap’s shield in the comic’s 80-year history.

Fischer is described as “the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused. Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero.”

The limited series is titled The United States of Captain America and follows “Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas of the past — Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker — on a road trip across America to find his stolen shield. Throughout the group’s journey, they’ll discover everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities.” The series is written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham.

