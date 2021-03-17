Via DailyMail:

The pandemic that has slammed the global economy continues to take a toll on former President Donald Trump’s personal wealth – with a steep drop of hundreds of millions compared to a year ago.

Trump’s total wealth is now estimated at $2.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaire’s index. That is down from $3 billion before he took office.

Trump famously announced he would step away from his real estate and branding empire, putting it in the hands of his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric, along with a Trump Organization executive when he took office – despite calls by public interest groups that he sell.

