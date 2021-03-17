Via Independent:

Russia called its US ambassador Anatoly Antonov back home on Wednesday for consultations, as Moscow mulls avoiding “irreversible degradation” of relations with America during the early days of the Biden administration, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Tensions between the two nations are high, following recently declassified reports on Russia’s suspected attempts to interfere in the 2020 election, US condemnation over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, and president Biden calling Vladimir Putin a “killer” in an interview on ABC News on Tuesday.

