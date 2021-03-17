Via NY Post:

Former President Donald Trump will be stumping for one of his former White House aides who has launched a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Oh.) over his vote to impeach the outgoing commander-in-chief.

An invitation to an event next Wednesday, obtained by Punchbowl News, revealed that the 45th president will be the headliner for the night’s festivities to benefit Max Miller’s Congressional bid.

Miller, 32, joined the Trump administration after serving on his 2016 presidential campaign. He joined the 2020 re-election effort as deputy campaign manager under Brad Parscale and Bill Stepien.

