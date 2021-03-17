Via The American Conservative:

Two recordings of conversations between President Trump and officials in the Georgia Secretary of State’s office are at issue in a growing controversy. Both played a major role in stoking a narrative about Trump trying to steal the election by throwing out ballots.

The first was made on December 23, but it was not released until last week in the Wall Street Journal. That recording prompted a mammoth correction from the Washington Post, which in its original story erroneously reported that Trump told investigator Frances Watson to “find the fraud” and that she would be a “national hero” if she did.

