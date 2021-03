How the hell does his hand pass through the boom mic?

And in case you think this is weird, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

The top of Biden's head disappears.

Is this our first Green Screen President? pic.twitter.com/JfHGspm6Ih — MiOWNopinions – RE-FOLLOW (@MiNopinions) March 11, 2021

And finally for those of you who aren’t convinced. Here are stills…