TRUMP: “Based on every poll, they want me to run again, but we are going to take a look and we will see. First thing is for us, we have to see what we could do with the house. I think we have a very good chance at taking back the house. You are going to lose 15-25 seats. I got involved. I worked very hard. I made tremendous amounts of meetings, speeches, teleconferences and everything else for 56 of them. I had 56 basic teleconferences with thousands of people in the line and what happened is we ended up winning 15 states instead of losing potentially 25 seats. It almost cost Nancy Pelosi a job. I think we have a chance of taking back the house. I think we have a chance to do better in the Senate. We need leadership in the Senate, which frankly we don’t have.”