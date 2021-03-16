Via LMT Online:

In a sparkling silver dress, the homecoming queen at J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment, Fla., stood on the football field on a brisk evening in late October to accept her crown.

But among the students, whispers had already begun spreading about her victory. The homecoming queen had bragged for years about abusing the access her mother had to student records as an assistant principal in the same school system, witnesses later told investigators.

Now, witnesses said, she was boasting about using the same access to cast hundreds of ballots in her own election.

