Good. Get a head start.

Via CNN:

Republicans are ramping up their attacks on Democrats over the ongoing crisis at the Southern border, including a new ad campaign accusing President Joe Biden of opening the border instead of focusing on opening schools and businesses.

A 30-second digital ad from the American Action Network, an affiliate of the pro-Republican Congressional Leadership Fund, launched Tuesday and is running in 16 Democratically-held House districts across the country. The spot encourages viewers to “tell Congress” to “enforce the law and stop the Biden border crisis.” It’s among the earliest Republican efforts to concentrate on the issue of the border and Biden’s handling of it.

Keep reading…