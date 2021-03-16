Via NBC:

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned the United States on Tuesday against “causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace,” a rhetorical warning shot issued as Antony Blinken arrived in Japan for his first overseas trip as secretary of state.

In Tokyo, Blinken said the U.S. would continue to work with its regional allies toward North Korea’s denuclearization and to counter China’s growing “coercion and aggression” in Asia, according to a joint U.S.-Japan statement.

