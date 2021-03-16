Via DailyMail:

Michelle replied: ‘Public service it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight and most people don’t understand it nor should they. The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us, in public service, it’s about the people that we serve.

‘I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we’re actually here to serve.’

Bush Hager then said: ‘But what about when she talked about the fact that she experienced racism? I mean I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear that she felt like she was in her own family, her own family, thought differently of her.’

Keep reading…