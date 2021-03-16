Via Washington Examiner:

It’s one thing if a single news outlet publishes a fraudulent anonymously sourced “scoop.”

It’s another thing entirely if multiple newsrooms claim they independently “confirmed” the fraudulent “scoop” with anonymous sources of their own.

The former can reasonably be explained away as a simple error; the latter is not so simple. It’s unrealistic so many sources would be wrong about the same thing. It’s more likely competing news outlets spoke with the same anonymous individual or individuals, which leads to uncomfortable questions about whether the media were merely fed bad information or were intentionally manipulated.

Keep reading…