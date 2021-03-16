Via DW:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday confirmed the news agency AFP’s reports that the Biden administration’s outreach efforts toward North Korea have been met with silence. “We have reached out,” Psaki said, noting that “diplomacy is always our goal.”

AFP had quoted an anonymous senior US official as saying: “We reached out to the North Korean government through several channels starting in mid-February, including in New York. To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang.” The official said the outreach had been made in an effort “to reduce the risks of escalation” in the region.

