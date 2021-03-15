Eye roll..

Via Page Six:

An internal investigation kicked off at “The Talk” after host Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained the alleged “racially insensitive and hostile environment” on the show.

A source said, “Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained to HR over Sharon Osbourne’s recent exchange with Sheryl Underwood.

“They said they don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment, and this complaint launched the investigation.”

But it wasn’t just journalist and author Welteroth who was left fuming after last Wednesday’s heated debate over Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

