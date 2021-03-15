Via NY Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was physically “aroused” when he allegedly hugged a press aide more than two decades ago, the woman said Monday.

Karen Hinton — who first went public against Cuomo on March 6 — detailed the alleged incident during an interview on WNYC radio.

“He approached me, embraced too tightly, too long and was aroused,” Hinton said. “I felt extremely uncomfortable and actually shocked. Nothing had ever happened that way between the two of us.”

Hinton — who’s married to lobbyist and former Cuomo administration official Howard Glaser — has said Cuomo twice hugged her inside a Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000.

Keep reading…