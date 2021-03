Via Fox News:

“Amityville Horror” killer Ronald DeFeo — who killed his six family members in 1974 on Long Island — has died behind bars, according to officials.

DeFeo died Friday while serving a 25 years-to-life sentence at Sullivan Correctional facility in Fallsburg, New York, officials told Newsday. He was 69.

DeFeo was transferred to Albany Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.

