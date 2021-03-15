Via Washington Times:

People on the terrorist watchlist have been nabbed trying to cross the border as part of the new surge of migrants, Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, revealed Monday during a trip to the border.

“Individuals that they have on the watch list for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border,” the New York congressman said as he stood near a section of border wall in El Paso, Texas.

He was part of a delegation of House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, that was visiting to take stock of the migrant surge and to pressure President Biden for a change in course.

