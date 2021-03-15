Via CNBC:

A woman who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment told investigators Monday that he was preoccupied with talking to subordinates about his “hand size” and “what the large size of his hands indicated,” her lawyer revealed.

The accuser, former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, spent four hours talking via Zoom teleconference software to investigators conducting a probe of claims by her and several other women that the Democrat sexually harassed them, or otherwise made inappropriate comments and physical contact.

