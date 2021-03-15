Via Page Six:

Julia Michaels is keeping it natural at the 2021 Grammys.

The singer, 27, declared in May 2020 that she wanted to stop grooming her underarms, tweeting, “Honestly, I’m not shaving my armpits ever again. I don’t know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant.”

Then, in October, Michaels proudly bared her body hair in the “Lie Like This” music video.

And on Sunday, she showed off her body hair a black-and-white Georges Chakra Couture strapless gown on the Grammys red carpet.

Michaels even took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Sophia Loren flashing her own armpit hair in a white beaded gown at the 1955 Venice Film Festival, declaring the image her inspiration for the night.

