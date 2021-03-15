Via Daily Mail:

Outside of a set made to look like a convenience store, the rapper performed his protest song ‘The Bigger Picture’, with the set featuring actor and activist Kendrick Sampson in a scene referencing the 2020 police killing of Rayshard Brooks.

His performance also included a scene of a black man getting shot by a police officer. At one point, the rapper stood in front of an ‘officer’ with riot shield and the convenience store burned behind him as he performed on top of a cop car.

The artist’s performance also featured a scene in which a black man was seen being arrested by two white ‘police officers’, also alluding to the killing of George Floyd last year and other cases of perceived excessive force by police against black citizens.

The song’s lyrics include ‘protests and growing national outcry continues over the death of George Floyd,’ ‘too many mothers that’s grieving’ and ‘they killing us for no reason…been going on for too long to get even’.

