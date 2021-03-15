Via Fox News:
President Joe Biden broke his silence on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mounting allegations of sexual misconduct on Sunday — but fell short of calling on the embattled New York Democrat to resign.
The president and longtime Cuomo acquaintance finally addressed the scandal in an unscheduled Q&A session at the White House’s South Lawn after several Democrats joined the growing chorus of lawmakers who have demanded the governor’s resignation following the seventh allegation of sexual misconduct.